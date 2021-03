Need help finding a COVID-19 vaccine? There's an app for that and it's one you may know really well.

Facebook is rolling out a handful of new tools to help people get vaccinated.

It's called the Coronavirus Information Center.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg says you'll be able to check out when and where you can get vaccinated with a link to make an appointment.

It'll also be on Instagram and it may even expand to WhatsApp, according to the company.