Vegas-area COVID-19 vaccination sites are extending hours

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There are more booking options for teachers and others currently eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

And hours are being extended at some vaccination locations in the valley.

Cashman Center and the Convention Center are closing later with being open until 6 p.m.

While the Southern Nevada Health District will be opening earlier with appointments beginning at 7 a.m.

The changes are scheduled to start on March 9.

Currently, the county says about 35% of people who received their first dose haven't come back for their second and double-bookings have backed up the vaccine rollout process.

Note, you will be booked for a second dose when you get your first shot. So, no need to schedule that second shot on your own anymore.