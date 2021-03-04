Menu

Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Vegas-area COVID-19 vaccination sites are extending hours

items.[0].videoTitle
There are more booking options for teachers and everyone else now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Hours are being extended at some vaccination locations here in the valley.
Posted at 7:08 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 10:46:25-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There are more booking options for teachers and others currently eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

And hours are being extended at some vaccination locations in the valley.

LIST: Where to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Las Vegas

Cashman Center and the Convention Center are closing later with being open until 6 p.m.

While the Southern Nevada Health District will be opening earlier with appointments beginning at 7 a.m.

The changes are scheduled to start on March 9.

Currently, the county says about 35% of people who received their first dose haven't come back for their second and double-bookings have backed up the vaccine rollout process.

Note, you will be booked for a second dose when you get your first shot. So, no need to schedule that second shot on your own anymore.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018