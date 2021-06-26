EXPLAINER: Nevada leaders hope program limits evictions

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada renters and landlords will be subject to no state or federal government eviction moratorium when the Centers for Disease Control guidelines expire on June 30.

The state moratorium officially expired June 1, but Gov. Steve Sisolak and state lawmakers created a new rule last month to require that courts pause nonpayment-of-rent evictions if tenants can prove they have applied for a share of the state's $365 million in federally funded rental assistance.

Advocates worry that the state's summary eviction laws that put the burden on filing legal challenges to evictions on tenants will continue to plague vulnerable renters.