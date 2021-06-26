Watch
EXPLAINER: Nevada leaders hope program limits evictions

Michael Dwyer/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A federal freeze on most evictions is set to expire soon. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Posted at 2:35 PM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 17:35:36-04

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada renters and landlords will be subject to no state or federal government eviction moratorium when the Centers for Disease Control guidelines expire on June 30.

The state moratorium officially expired June 1, but Gov. Steve Sisolak and state lawmakers created a new rule last month to require that courts pause nonpayment-of-rent evictions if tenants can prove they have applied for a share of the state's $365 million in federally funded rental assistance.

Advocates worry that the state's summary eviction laws that put the burden on filing legal challenges to evictions on tenants will continue to plague vulnerable renters.

