Employees vaccine mandates looming at some casino properties

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday is the deadline day for some casino workers at a few major resorts. Either show up vaccinated or don’t show up at all.

Get vaxxed before October 15 or else. That’s been the policy at MGM Resorts and the Westgate for non-union or most salaried employees. Financial analyst Steve Budin says we’ll have to wait and see what the impact is.

“Only time will tell how effective or disruptive these policies can be,” he said.

MGM says all salaried employees who don’t exclusively work at home will need to be vaxxed and will take a look at its effect after Friday’s deadline.

The Westgate says the mandate is working. The property saying in a statement 98 percent of team members required to get the vaccine managed to get their shots. Exemptions are being processed on a case-by-case basis. Budin says such a high percentage could motivate others to get their shot.

“It might pressure some of the employees to get vaccinated. Be careful what you wish for. You don’t show up for work, the company may realize they don’t need you,” he said.

He says if these mandates are effective, other properties may follow, but that could become a double-edged sword.

“Others may copy and adopt the same type of policies. Keep in mind, there’s such a high demand for workers right now that the worker might say I don’t want to get vaccinated and they may move on to another property,” he said.

As far as mandates for current union and hourly workers at casino properties, the Culinary Union says there would need to be negotiations through collective bargaining if that’s proposed.