Dozens receive coronavirus vaccine at Allegiant Stadium clinic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens of people received the coronavirus vaccine on Thursday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The clinic continues through Sunday and is happening again next Thursday through Sunday.

COVID vaccines are available starting at 2 p.m. each of those days for anyone 12 years and up.

Everyone who gets vaccinated at the clinic will be automatically entered into a drawing to win a pair of tickets for a tour of Allegiant Stadium.

Allegiant Stadium tours offer an immersive, behind-the-scenes experience of exclusive areas including the broadcast booth, locker rooms, and an opportunity to step out onto the field. One winner will be selected each day of the clinic. Ticket recipients will get to choose from designated tour dates and times in June.

Appointments at this site are encouraged and begin at 2 p.m. and end at 7:45 p.m. each day. Walk-ins will be accommodated based on clinic capacity each day. Appointments for all Health District and community partner clinics are available at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine.