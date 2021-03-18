'Double-dipping' message confusing Nevada unemployment claimants

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The frustration with the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) continues, as several claimants are now saying they’re getting messages of “double-dipping” when they try to submit their weekly claims.

They’re also seeing a “request pending” and while some of them don't understand what those messages mean or why they are showing up, they’re not receiving their money that they desperately need to survive.

Sharon Keith is one of them. She's tried to get an answer to this, but like many claimants, she’s not been able to get through on the phones to get one.

“For two days solid, I have called 150 times, to their local number, the one in Reno, “said Keith.

After all those calls, still no answer.

Now she feels frustrated and confused, even abandoned by DETR.

She has called state senators and even Gov. Steve Sisolak for help.

“Can the governor call and try to be in our shoes, at this point? Let him call,“ said Keith.

While DETR doesn't comment on specific claims, they responded with the following statement:

"Under the federal rules of traditional unemployment insurance (UI), when a claimant gets to their benefit year-end, they are required to start a new UI claim for a new year. As you know, a new claim begins the Sunday of the week an individual first files a new UI claim.

Under these same rules, a claimant can start a new UI claim and continue to collect unemployment benefits if they returned to work and have earned 3x their weekly benefit amount in the previous year.

If a claimant is already collecting PEUC weeks: when a claimant is eligible for a new UI benefit year, they may keep the PEUC if the new UI claim has a weekly benefit amount of $25 or less than the PEUC

At this time, claimants who are still filing after getting to their benefit year-end will need to have their claims reviewed to be sure they are collecting benefits from the proper program."

DETR is reviewing ARPA to determine if we have options for implementing the double-dip guidance.

It is unsure if it’s only a matter of time before this gets corrected or if it will unfold another set of problems with DETR.

Either way, time is running low for many claimants, like Sharon Keith, and they hope to get an answer and a resolution to this situation soon.

