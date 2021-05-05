Doctors: Keep your vaccinations as part of your medical record

Once you're vaccinated there's one more thing you have to do: Submit your vaccination card to your medical records.

Most Americans aren't receiving the COVID shot from their primary care provider and this can be an easy thing to overlook.

"It's always important to have your vaccinations as part of your medical record so when you visit with your doctor next if you just give them the date or you show them a copy of your vaccine card they'll enter it to your medical record for you," said Mike Lauer, Emergency Preparedness, BJC Healthcare.

You can also coordinate with your doctor's office to send a copy in. This can save you time down the road when you're applying to certain jobs or schools.

Many require your vaccination history.

If you don't have a primary care provider to submit your card to, just make sure you're keeping it safe.