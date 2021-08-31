Doctor's Facebook post on unvaccinated patients creates stir

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Calling out the unvaccinated. A local doctor’s social media post has raised some eyebrows, saying people who refuse the vaccine should refuse medical treatment as well.

A valley doctor airing her frustration on Facebook criticizing people who aren’t vaccinated. The post made by Dr. Azin Azma, a neurologist at Mountain View Hospital saying those who refuse the vaccine, should refuse medical treatments saying she’s tired of seeing hospital staff and patients exposed to COVID-19.

“It is exemplifying that we have many medical professionals that are exhausted. They’re working on the front lines and it does take an emotional toll.”

Dr. Daliah Wachs, a family physician says she understands the doctor’s frustration saying many medical professionals are burnt out, especially in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. She says the pandemic has nurses and doctors staying busy all year round.

“The summer is supposed to be kind of our time, like teachers, to reset, and medical professionals aren’t getting their summer reset.”

Sunrise Health System released a statement saying in part that it was aware of the post and it was removed. It went on to say:

“The sentiments in this post do not reflect the values of our organization and the principles of healthcare in which we practice. All people receive the highest level of care when they need it.”

Dr. Wachs believes the post may have been written on a bad day and gave a comparison with people who decline to quit smoking.

“So, if we had a smoker who came back with COPD, it’s our job. We took an oath. We’re going to take care of you,” she said.

She says all doctors are bound to the ethics of the Hippocratic Oath, to take care of any patient regardless of beliefs.

“I am absolutely never going to refuse care or judge. I will educate them, but I can’t refuse care, because I understand there are many people of different cultures and different beliefs,” Dr. Wachs said.

We did reach out to Dr. Azma on the phone who confirmed she made the post but declined to answer any questions deferring to the hospital.