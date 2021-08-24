Diocese of Las Vegas will not issue religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas says it will not be issuing religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Bishop Leo Thomas sent out a message to all parishes in the diocese.

He says the decision is in accordance with Pope Francis's comments over the past several months who has encouraged Catholics to get vaccinated.

The bishop added that religious exemptions would contradict the pope and has advised priests in the Las Vegas diocese to not issue letters of exemption.