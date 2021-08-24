Watch
Diocese of Las Vegas will not issue religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas says it will not be issuing religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
Posted at 11:51 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 02:51:17-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas says it will not be issuing religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Bishop Leo Thomas sent out a message to all parishes in the diocese.

He says the decision is in accordance with Pope Francis's comments over the past several months who has encouraged Catholics to get vaccinated.

The bishop added that religious exemptions would contradict the pope and has advised priests in the Las Vegas diocese to not issue letters of exemption.

