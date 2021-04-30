Diabetics more likely to get ill from COVID

Diabetics are more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19, and should get the vaccine urgently.

A new research from the Centers for Disease Control explains that diabetics infected with the virus are more likely to require hospitalization, be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, require life support or even die.

When diabetics get sick, their eating and drinking habits change making blood sugar harder to manage.

Even in those who don't require hospital admission, it is important to check blood sugars more often and watch out for signs of diabetic keto-acidosis: a life-threatening condition when the blood sugar goes too high.