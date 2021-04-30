Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Diabetics more likely to get ill from COVID

items.[0].videoTitle
Diabetics are more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19, and should get the vaccine urgently. A new research from the CDC explains that diabetics infected with the virus are more likely to require hospitalization, be admitted to the ICU, require life support or even die.
Posted at 12:43 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 15:43:16-04

Diabetics are more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19, and should get the vaccine urgently.

A new research from the Centers for Disease Control explains that diabetics infected with the virus are more likely to require hospitalization, be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, require life support or even die.

When diabetics get sick, their eating and drinking habits change making blood sugar harder to manage.

Even in those who don't require hospital admission, it is important to check blood sugars more often and watch out for signs of diabetic keto-acidosis: a life-threatening condition when the blood sugar goes too high.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH