DETR and Gov. Steve Sisolak to host JobFest 2021 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the ongoing pandemic recovery effort occurring throughout Nevada, Gov. Sisolak is joining with the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) to host JobFest 2021.

The event will be packed with resources and support services from skills training to childcare.

JobFest 2021 takes place on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall located at 3150 Paradise Rd.

Free parking and admission.

The Las Vegas Convention Center Tesla Loop will also be operating that day for attendees to use.

More than 110 employers are expected to hire for more than 10,000 job openings.

Make sure to bring your current resume and dress to impress as many will be hiring on the spot.

“Every day, more employers are signing up to join our JobFest – they are ready to help us put Nevadans to work. There is no priority more important for me than Nevada’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “Our state agencies are focused on creating high-paying job opportunities and connecting Nevadans to the skills and resources they need for these jobs.”

Jobseeker preregistration is encouraged NVCareerCenter.org/jobfest-2021