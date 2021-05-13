Dermatologists: Masks can lead to other skin conditions besides acne

If you feel like your mask acne isn't going away no matter what you do, it may not be acne at all.

Dermatologists say wearing masks can lead to two other skin conditions that can easily be mistaken for acne, similar to a rash.

And if it's treated like acne, with products to dry it out, it can actually make it worse.

The other skin condition dermatologists are seeing is called Demodex, which is a type of bacteria that builds up in the hair follicles on your face.

"They will only get really active in the dark, so if you're wearing a mask and it's almost simulating nighttime that's when they come out to play and they make lovely little Demodex babies and overgrow and create those that look like pimples,' said Dr. Adam Friedman, with the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

The good news is both of these conditions are very treatable with over-the-counter and prescription skincare products.