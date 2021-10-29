Watch
Deadline approaches for UNLV students to get vaccinated or risk losing classes

Enrollment status at risk for unvaccinated UNLV students
Posted at 4:53 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 19:58:14-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Time is running out for UNLV students to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Students have until Monday to get their shots or they won't be able to attend classes for the Spring semester, according to university officials.

Unvaccinated students will be placed on an "enrollment hold."

The university allows students to apply for medical or religious exemptions to the vaccination requirement.

As of this report, UNLV officials are still gathering data to show what percentage of the student body is vaccinated, 13 Action News was told.

