Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID-19 vaccines may be required for Clark County School District teachers

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
The Clark County School District is the nation's fifth largest school district with more than 320,000 enrolled students as of 2020.
The Clark County School District Headquarters at Sahara and Decatur in Las Vegas as seen in July 2020
Posted at 12:57 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 16:03:40-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A special Clark County School District Board of Trustees meeting has been called for 5 p.m. on Sept. 1.

The main item on the agenda is the discussion and possible action on the approval of the Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for School District Employees.

RELATED: What goes into temporarily closing a Clark County school for COVID-19 mitigation?

There will be an open comment period on the agenda item prior to the school board making a decision, according to the posted agenda.

To view the full agenda visit boarddocs.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH