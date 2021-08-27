COVID-19 vaccines may be required for Clark County School District teachers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A special Clark County School District Board of Trustees meeting has been called for 5 p.m. on Sept. 1.

The main item on the agenda is the discussion and possible action on the approval of the Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for School District Employees.

RELATED: What goes into temporarily closing a Clark County school for COVID-19 mitigation?

There will be an open comment period on the agenda item prior to the school board making a decision, according to the posted agenda.

To view the full agenda visit boarddocs.com.