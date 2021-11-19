COVID-19 booster doses now available for all Nevadans 18 years and older

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — COVID-19 booster doses are now available for all Nevada adults, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

The agency released the following information on Friday.

RELATED: FDA approves Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all US adults

Pfizer or Moderna

Boosters are recommended and available for those who received an initial series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines six months or more after the initial series is complete.

Johnson & Johnson

Those who received a Janssen vaccine, commonly referred to as Johnson & Johnson, are recommended to receive a booster dose two months or more after their initial vaccination.

Mix and match?

According to the health department, individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations allow for mix-and-match dosing for booster shots.

Some vaccinating providers may not stock all COVID-19 vaccine options and Nevada health officials encourage individuals seeking a booster to inquire about available options when scheduling an appointment.

Third doses

Previously booster shots were only authorized and recommended by the federal government for those at higher risk due to age, occupation, or institutional setting.

Some individuals require a third dose of a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine as part of the initial vaccination series to ensure they are adequately protected from COVID-19. This dose is considered part of the vaccination series and not a booster.

Individuals with immune-compromising conditions should speak with a health care provider to determine if a third dose is recommended.

THE LATEST | Stay up to date on news related to the coronavirus

Health officials stress, COVID-19 boosters are safe, effective and free and individuals do not need identification or health insurance to access COVID-19 vaccines.

More information on COVID-19 vaccination can be found at NVCOVIDFighter.org or by calling 800-401-0946.

Information provided by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.