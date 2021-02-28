Clothing drive held for Clark County School District teachers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some Clark County School District teachers got to add a few more things to their wardrobe on Saturday for free.

“It’s a blessing to come here,” says Stacy Phillips, a teacher at Rancho High School. “I was fortunate enough to get a phone call and get some new clothing and it’s greatly appreciated.”

ARE THEY READY: More students are heading back to class in Clark County

The clothing drive was held at the International Church of Las Vegas near Westcliff and Buffalo.

“We have great clothing, all brand new and let’s just bless them,” says Robyn Garcia, pastor.

About 40 teachers walked out with something new.

Shopping for clothes is usually low on the priority list for teachers as they already spend their own money on things for students and the classroom.

“Buying some caps and gowns for seniors and then just some things that I know they don’t have the resources to do,” says Stacy Phillips.

The clothing drive was made possible through the community’s help and the Injured Police Officers Fund.

RELATED: Injured Police Officers Fund helps students, teachers with back-to-school events

“Prior to the pandemic, the struggles of our teachers were on the forefront,” says Minddie Lloyd.

The passion for schools was shared between Minddie and her late husband Erik Lloyd, a Las Vegas Police Lieutenant.

He passed away in July of last year due to COVID-19.

“Lt. Lloyd was just an avid supporter of our education, not just our teachers but respect for our teachers,” says Minddie.

A similar clothing drive for CCSD teachers will be happening in March.