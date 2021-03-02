Clorox becomes official disinfectant, hand sanitizer brand of MGM Resorts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MGM Resorts announced it is teaming with The Clorox Company as the exclusive provider of disinfectant and hand sanitizing products for guests to use at its properties.

Representatives say Clorox is one of the most trusted brands in cleaning and the partnership will help supply disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer throughout guest-accessible areas in support of MGM Resorts' COVID safety plan.

"The health and safety of guests and employees remain our top priority, and we're thrilled to partner with Clorox to support those efforts," said John Flynn, Vice President of Administration at MGM Resorts.

The resort says it will offer Clorox disinfecting wipes and Clorox hand sanitizer dispensers to guests throughout their entire stay – in hotels, restaurants, casino floors, and in other guest-accessible shared spaces.

"Disinfectants and hand sanitizers continue to play an important role in reducing the spread of germs and giving consumers peace of mind that their health, safety and well-being are a top priority," said Heath Rigsby, vice president of out of home at The Clorox Company.

The MGM Resorts' COVID safety plan, also known as the Seven-Point Safety Plan, was launched in May of 2020.