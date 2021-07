Next Tuesday, Clark County commissioners will discuss the possibility of paying $100 to anyone getting a vaccine.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom is behind the idea. The money would come from the American Rescue Plan.

Less thank 49% of the people in Clark County are fully vaccinated at this time.

They will also talk about how to promote more vaccinations in Southern Nevada.

They may vote on a new measure at that time.