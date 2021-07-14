Clark County residents invited to participate in local recovery plan talks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County residents are invited to provide their input on a local recovery plan which is looking for lasting and measurable community improvements.

Commissioners held a stakeholder meeting Tuesday to discuss the immediate needs of people who were disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

And part of that is housing and the impending end of the eviction moratorium.

"We need to continue our partnership in getting landlords paid and keeping tenants housed," said Barbara Buckley, executive director of Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.

Wednesday's, call-in meeting on the American Rescue Plan is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Residents are encouraged to participate and tell leaders about the impact of the pandemic on you and your family at 1-833-490-0776 and by joining online.