RESCHEDULED: City of North Las Vegas saluting healthcare workers with special concert

To honor the tireless efforts of our frontline medical professionals during the pandemic, the City of North Las Vegas is hosting 250 healthcare workers for a special concert, which will stream live from North Las Vegas' premiere entertainment venue, The Amp at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

The concert will feature the sounds of the versatile Ryan Whyte Maloney Band. Guests will be socially distanced in accordance with state and SNHD guidelines throughout the 8,000 seat concert venue, and all other health and safety precautions will be in effect.

This concert is an exclusive and limited attendance show; however, people can watch the concert online on our official City of North Las Vegas Facebook page on March 18 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The concert was originally scheduled for today (Monday), but postponed due to inclement weather forecasted for this evening.