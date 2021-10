LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some students at Centennial High School may have been exposed to the coronavirus, the school's principal announced on Friday.

A notice was sent out to parents and 13 Action News stating that one person at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Students who were in close contact with the individual who tested positive will be contacted by the Southern Nevada Health District, according to school officials. All others may be considered at low risk of exposure.