The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for summer camps.

The agency says there's no need for masking or social distancing if everyone at the camp is vaccinated.

Under the new guidelines, kids can sing, play sports and participate in other activities mask-free if they've had their COVID shot.

The CDC also says vaccination eliminates the need for screening and testing.

But keep in mind so far the Pfizer vaccine has only been approved for kids 12 and up.