LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for those planning to get an early start celebrating Saint Patrick's Day this weekend.

The CDC says it is still not safe to gather in large groups.

The agency says the safest way to celebrate is to do it virtually with people who live with you.

Or outside with everyone practicing safe social distancing.