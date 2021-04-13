Clark County School District seniors, parents still waiting for graduation plans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — No plans and no idea of what their graduation may look like with a little more than a month before Clark County School District high school seniors are hoping to put on their caps and gowns. Many of them along with their parents say it’s frustrating not knowing what’s going to happen.

To be able to wear a cap and gown in person is the wish of many high school seniors.

For Caden McKnight, student body president at Centennial High School, it’s a day he’s waited for years.

“That kind of congrats, we did it. This is it. The step forward into the next part of our lives,” he said.

But what that looks like remains up in the air. Individual high schools are submitting plans to CCSD for approval. McKnight says a few plans for graduation have been submitted but weren’t approved. He says still not being guaranteed an in-person graduation with weeks left in the school year is hanging over his head.

“It’s really discouraging and it’s really disappointing for a lot of kids including myself,” he said.

April and Bevan Benton of Shadow Ridge High School say they also want to see in-person graduation.

“It’s the whole moment of graduating. That’s why you go through four years of all that to say you did it,” April Benton said.

Their mother, Roxanne Benton, says she still hasn’t heard anything from their school about any plans and has become frustrated. She says graduation can be done in arenas and stadiums.

“Casinos can be open at 50%. The seniors can be on the lawn and parents can sit up in the bleachers by family and it could easily happen,” she said.

Parents at other schools say they’ve gotten emails to block off potential dates or it’s working on having an in-person graduation ceremony. The Nevada Division of Building and Industry says it received a safety plan from CCSD to hold graduation ceremonies at Orleans Arena. That plan is still under review. McKnight says it’s an encouraging sign.

“Having as many kids there as possible is what I’m really striving for,” he said.

We did reach out to CCSD and it only said it hopes to share more news soon district-wide about graduation plans.