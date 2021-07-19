California-based company offering test to monitor antibody levels after COVID-19 vaccine shot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Axim Biotechnologies has created a rapid test that will measure a person's immunity levels to the COVID-19 virus.

With just one drop of blood, the test can tell what levels of neutralizing antibodies you have. And the test takes about 10 minutes to return those results.

“It tells you whether you have high levels of neutralizing antibodies, medium levels, low levels, or no levels. Again, neutralizing antibodies will block the virus from entering into your cells,” said company CEO John Huemoeller.

The CEO says the company is currently running a clinical study and following people’s immunity levels before and after getting the vaccines.

And so far, Huemoeller says the company is noticing a booster shot may be needed sooner rather than later.

We're noticing the levels of neutralizing antibodies begin to drop off after a couple of months. Everyone is different, so some people maintain higher levels, and for a longer period but in general, there's a bell curve and after a period of time we don’t have many neutralizing antibodies,” he said.

Huemoeller also says researchers have also seen cases where antibodies have dropped off then spiked up again.

“There’s only one way that happens without a booster, they came in contact with the virus. They didn’t even feel it. They were asymptomatic. Were they contagious and give it to somebody who has not been vaccinated? The jury is still out,” he said.

Axim Biotechnologies is based in California and says it hopes to have its rapid tests available in clinics in the near future.