LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is suing several insurance companies over COVID-19 losses worth more than $2 billion.

The lawsuit claims the companies have not paid anything despite Caesars paying more than $25 million in premiums.

Caesars says it suffered a significant financial loss after shutting down all of its properties between March and June of last year.

The lawsuit says the insurance was meant to cover any physical losses, damage or interruption to business.