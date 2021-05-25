As Las Vegas reopens, Nevada DMV to remain limited appointments

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas fully reopens with no restrictions on June 1. While some places will be returning to a pre-pandemic feel, others will be keeping their safety guidelines.

Government agencies, like the DMV, will be adding more chairs in the waiting area but they will not be expanding appointments.

The pandemic has been creating staffing issues.

For now, you are being asked to book online appointments.

DETR also does not have a timetable to reopen its career centers for in-person services.