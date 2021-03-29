Menu

As Holy Week starts some return to in-person services, others stay virtual

Holy week brings return for some to Las Vegas religious services as the pandemic continues a year later.
Posted at 6:22 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 21:22:40-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today is the beginning of Holy Week.

The second Passover and Palm Sunday since the pandemic began over a year ago.

13 Action news reporter Astrid Mendez spoke with a priest, a pastor, and a rabbi about this year's celebrations.

For Christians, Catholics, and Jews, the beginning of Passover and the Holy Week is vitally important.

And while some are holding in-person services, others say they simply aren't ready yet.

And next week is Easter Sunday. Several churches will have services in person with other options online.

