As Holy Week starts some return to in-person services, others stay virtual

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today is the beginning of Holy Week.

The second Passover and Palm Sunday since the pandemic began over a year ago.

13 Action news reporter Astrid Mendez spoke with a priest, a pastor, and a rabbi about this year's celebrations.

For Christians, Catholics, and Jews, the beginning of Passover and the Holy Week is vitally important.

And while some are holding in-person services, others say they simply aren't ready yet.

And next week is Easter Sunday. Several churches will have services in person with other options online.