Menu

Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Anti-restriction counties prep to manage own virus rules

items.[0].image.alt
KTNV file photo
Nevada leads nation in private sector job growth
Posted at 10:11 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 01:11:50-05

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada officials are preparing to cede decision-making power over the state's coronavirus measures to county officials.

In the five rural counties that have passed resolutions condemning the restrictions, it's unclear how much will change. Elko, Eureka, White Pine, Lyon and Nye counties have all blasted Gov. Steve Sisolak for the measures he's implemented to contain the coronavirus.

Officials in the five counties have also criticized state labor monitors and set up funds to reimburse businesses that have been fined for flouting guidelines.

As Nevada vaccinates its population and the pandemic trends downward, counties will soon control guidelines in place to contain the virus.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018