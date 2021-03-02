Anti-restriction counties prep to manage own virus rules

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada officials are preparing to cede decision-making power over the state's coronavirus measures to county officials.

In the five rural counties that have passed resolutions condemning the restrictions, it's unclear how much will change. Elko, Eureka, White Pine, Lyon and Nye counties have all blasted Gov. Steve Sisolak for the measures he's implemented to contain the coronavirus.

Officials in the five counties have also criticized state labor monitors and set up funds to reimburse businesses that have been fined for flouting guidelines.

As Nevada vaccinates its population and the pandemic trends downward, counties will soon control guidelines in place to contain the virus.