Airbnb extends party ban, issues Las Vegas anti-party warning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Airbnb says a ban on parties that was first announced in August of 2020 is being extended through at least the end of Summer 2021.

"In advance of Memorial Day Weekend, we want to make clear that those violating Airbnb’s rules in Las Vegas or throughout Nevada risk suspensions or bans from our platform, and even potentially legal action," said a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"In addition to addressing unauthorized parties, we will also continue to enforce our policy banning 'party houses' -- such as the recent party house crackdown we conducted throughout Clark County," the spokesperson continued.

Read more about Airbnb’s Party Ban extension on airbnb.com.