Addressing the mental health crisis in CCSD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 24 kids in the Clark County School District have died from self harm during the coronavirus pandemic spurring district officials to implement several mental health monitoring and treatment programs to avoid more loss of life.

Dr. Jeffrey Murawsky said the statistic is bracing, and one that indicates how deep the impact of the pandemic runs.

"It's a good number to keep in your head in thinking about the impact of a disease," he said.

Murawsky said one in six teens have thought about suicide and made a plan to carry it out.

Depression and anxiety brought about by masks, COVID fears, and isolation have been compounded by the return to class, relearning socialization, and bullying as kids return to class in person.

"The mental health crisis in our youth has been something that's been with us since before the pandemic, and any stressor can make that worse," he said.

CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara said the district is responding.

"We don't know how deep the scars are," he said. "That is also one of the priorities we have."

Jara said the district first contracted with GoGuardian to implement a program called Beacon that tracks student activity on CCSD devices for any self-harm searches and alerts administrators and counselors to any potentially dangerous activity.

Recently, CCSD launched a 24/7 hotline with Care Solace where kids can get mental health referrals on the phone or online.

Anyone seeking help can call (888) 515-0595 at any time, and services are available in more than 200 languages.

"The well being of our students, our staff, is our priority," Jara said.

Murawsky said parents would arguably play the largest role in helping their kids work through mental health issues by recognizing the stress is real, looking for mental health red flags like loss of social groups and isolation, and listening to their kids.

"It's a really hard one," he said, "and as a parent I'm just as guilty of it. It's really about listening and not about solving. What they really want from us is to just listen."

Murawsky said the best way to know if people need to seek professional help is to listen to your gut.

He said if you are thinking about getting extra support then it is time to seek extra support.

Murawsky said one great resource for kids is the National Suicide Hotline at 1(800)273-TALK.