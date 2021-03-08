Addressing social isolation as more Vegas-area students return to classrooms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pinecrest Academy Horizon announced it would become one of the first schools in Nevada to reopen with full-time in-person classes Monday morning for all K-5 students.

In a release, the public charter school said it would welcome all 700 students back with strict safety measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus including mask-wearing, social distancing, and regular sanitation.

CCSD: Additional students can return to classrooms March 22, April 6

Meanwhile, mental health experts have been warning parents to pay attention to their child's mindset as they return to a social setting they may not have experienced in nearly a year as distance learning dominated education.

Jason Miller, the owner of Cotext Rehab, says parents need to pay close attention to their kid's moods, be patient, communicate, and, most importantly, listen to their kid's thoughts and needs.

Miller says dealing with children can be age-specific as older kids have often formed stronger bonds before the pandemic began.

"Adjusting to the socialization of going from sort of a solid lockdown to sort of releasing things because they've been away from their friends so much and it's been harder on the older kids," he said.

Miller says it was important for parents to seek professional help for their young students if isolation or behavior changes persist.