Additional vaccine sites opening in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting today first dose appointments will be available at the Sun City Anthem Community Center.

The center is partnering with the City of Henderson to provide vaccines for anyone 16 years and up.

800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available per day by appointment only.

Appointments for the second dose will be scheduled during your first visit.

The center will be open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Boulder City Fire Department and Boulder City Hospital will distribute the Moderna vaccine.

Appointments are required.

You can do that by calling Boulder City Parks and Recreation.

That's number is 702-293-9256.

Second dose appointments will be scheduled during your visit.