Menu

Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

What's the difference between the 3 available COVID vaccines?

items.[0].videoTitle
24,000 doses of the Johnson &amp; Johnson vaccine are on their way to Nevada. Governor Sisolak made the announcement yesterday.
Posted at 8:20 AM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 11:31:18-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is on its way to Nevada. Gov. Steve Sisolak made the announcement Monday.

Saying that those doses are in addition to the other vaccine shipments already heading to the Silver State.

So, what's the difference between the vaccines?

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine takes a small amount of genetic material from the coronavirus and combines it with a weakened version of a common cold virus.

While Pfizer and Moderna use MRNA technology to make an antigen that will prompt an immune response.

All three were found to be highly effective in preventing severe disease and death.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also expected to boost vaccination equity since it's only one dose and easier to store.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018