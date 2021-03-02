What's the difference between the 3 available COVID vaccines?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is on its way to Nevada. Gov. Steve Sisolak made the announcement Monday.

Saying that those doses are in addition to the other vaccine shipments already heading to the Silver State.

So, what's the difference between the vaccines?

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine takes a small amount of genetic material from the coronavirus and combines it with a weakened version of a common cold virus.

While Pfizer and Moderna use MRNA technology to make an antigen that will prompt an immune response.

All three were found to be highly effective in preventing severe disease and death.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also expected to boost vaccination equity since it's only one dose and easier to store.