17 tribal communities in Nevada to get $10M in US relief

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Seventeen tribal communities in Nevada are slated to receive a total of more than $10 million for affordable housing under the federal government's COVID-19 relief act.

Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen said Friday the $1.9 trillion bill that President Joe Biden signed included more than $31 billion for Indian country.

Allocations in Nevada range from about $35,000 each for the Las Vegas Tribe of Paiute Indians, the Summit Lake Paiute Tribe and the Winnemucca Indian Colony to nearly $1.5 million for the Duck Valley Shoshone-Paiute Tribes in Owyhee.