LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Did you do too much online shopping during quarantine? Coors Light wants you to trade in your clutter for its weight in beer.

The best part is the beer is free.

This weekend the company is setting up a trade-in site at Allegiant Stadium.

They will donate your items to charity and in exchange, you'll get rebates for up to two cases of Coors Light.

It's happening Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.