Cooling stations activated during power outage in west Las Vegas Valley

Posted at 5:16 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 21:38:32-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A power outage impacting over a thousand customers in the Las Vegas Valley has prompted city officials to open a cooling station for those now without air conditioning.

At 6:30 p.m., less than 300 people are affected.

Around 5 p.m., 1,719 customers were without power, mostly in the western part of the Las Vegas Valley. The main outage is in West Lorenzi Street, North Alta Drive, East Salem Drive and South Charleston Blvd.

View current outages onNV Energy's outage map.

In response to the outage, the City of Las Vegas activated a cooling station for residents.

There will be water and air conditioning at 6200 Hargrove Ave. for impacted residents, until the outage is resolved.

