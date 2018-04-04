Construction worker dies at Wynn Boston Harbor

A worker died during the construction of Wynn Boston Harbor Tuesday.

According to WCVB, Joe Teixeira was injured while operating a bucket loader. He later died at the hospital.

The property, located in Everett outside of Boston, is set to open in June 2019.

"This is a very sad day for everyone at Wynn Boston Harbor. Our deepest condolences and heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to his family and coworkers," Wynn Resorts said in a statement to WCVB.