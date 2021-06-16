Computer glitch causes Southwest Airline flight delays, including in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday, a video at McCarran Airport showed long lines at the Southwest Airlines gate.

The airline was forced to cancel hundreds of flights because of technical issues and more than 1,500 were canceled Monday after a weather data provider glitch.

Southwest Airlines says it is working to fix these situations and instructing passengers to visit its website or use self-servicing options.