Competitive eater Matt Stonie takes top honors in Oscars-style contest in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of the greatest competitive eaters in the world faced off to see who can eat the most popcorn on Sunday.

The competition happened at Beer Park's open-air patio at the Paris Las Vegas. And in the end it was local Matt Stonie who took home the top prize.

"There are kernels stuck in my teeth right now, I'll have to get some floss and everything but I feel good. This was a fun event, very technical, you know popcorn is airy so it's not too much food overall. And the victory of course feels really good too," Stonie said.

There was also a soda chugging contest and a hard-boiled egg eating contest.