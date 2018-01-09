Companies show new technology ahead of CES 2018

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - 13 Action News got a glimpse of what consumers might be able to get their hands on this year as the biggest trade show rolls into town.

CES 2018 kicks off Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Various companies were on display just for the media Monday at Mandalay Bay ahead of the show.

Companies like ZF were in attendance, creating products to ease the life of the average driver.

They showcased electric cars with an onboard virtual wallet- to seamlessly pay for places like car charging stations, tolls and parking areas.

“This is the only way for us to be successful for the future,” said one ZF representative.

How many times have you been stuck in a parking garage driving up and down floors searching for a spot? Valeo is introducing a concept to turn vehicles into their own self-operating valet.

At just a touch of a phone screen, Valeo says a car would be able to find an empty parking spot inside a garage or lot, and then park itself.

TCL, is working towards even smarter TV’s for families at home.

They’ve conceptualized large screens and even sound bars, turning TV sets into powerful jukeboxes that could respond to voice commands.

CES 2018 officially opens its door’s Tuesday, and expect about 4,000 companies to attend.