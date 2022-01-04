Companies hopeful for a full return to in-person workplaces in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Returning to the office is the plan for many companies in 2022.

But the increase in COVID cases and concern over the omicron variant has caused many businesses to delay their workers from coming back to the office.

“We know and believe that isolation is the root cause of all the negative experiences as human beings,” said Kortney Olson, CEO of Grrrl Clothing. “So, not having that present in our lives, even in a work capacity, is detrimental to peoples’ health.”

Kortney Olson is still remote and selling athletic clothing for women is her business.

But before her company goes back to in-person, not only do local case rates have to decline—so do global trends.

“I think it’s a combination of looking at statistics, as well as homing in on your intuition, and bringing the two of those in together and making some sound decisions,” said Olson.

Elsewhere, employees are back at Taurean Consulting, along with all the keepings of an office space.

“Being able to just look over our shoulder and be like, ‘Hey, can I talk to you really quick?’ said Sonia Petkewich, CEO at Taurean Consulting. “It’s just nice to have that face-to-face interaction again.”

But it is not without some added freedom. And remote work continues to be an option.

“I definitely think that the pandemic made us very aware of being able to adapt to the needs of the working mom, of the working parent—that we can adapt very quickly to the needs of working adults and working families,” she said.

As far as keeping each other safe, that depends on communication, according to Petkewich.

No added policy other than a stronger emphasis on courtesy.

“We just have to be vocal about it. We need to be aware about it. And we need to appreciate each other’s space more in a working environment more so now than we ever have been.”