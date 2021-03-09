Community panel: A deeper look at implicit bias with Las Vegas leaders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On March 8 after the on-air TV special, titled "Hidden Bias of Good People," a community panel will gather virtually to discuss implicit biases.

The panel will also discuss how we can be more aware of our biases and be more compassionate parents, friends, neighbors, and coworkers.

This special looks at how the people and ideas we've been exposed to throughout our lives take hold, and while we assume we're always thinking independently, we're not.

Our community panel will include:

Vida Lin: Head of Asian Community Development Council

Javon Johnson: UNLV African Studies professor

Dorinda Puanani Keola Burnet: Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club

Doreen Hall: President of Hawaiian Civic Club

Peter Guzman: President of Latin Chamber of Commerce

Ray MacFarlane: Trans & Gender Diversity Manager at The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada

Reuben D’Silva: History teacher at Rancho High School, former congressional candidate

Patranya Bhoolsuwan: media specialist

The conversation will be live-streamed here and on our Facebook page where you can write questions and join in the conversation.

