Community panel: A deeper look at implicit bias with Las Vegas leaders

Scripps National
implicit bias
hidden bias graphic
Posted at 6:03 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 23:01:39-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On March 8 after the on-air TV special, titled "Hidden Bias of Good People," a community panel will gather virtually to discuss implicit biases.

WATCH LIVE HERE:

The panel will also discuss how we can be more aware of our biases and be more compassionate parents, friends, neighbors, and coworkers.

RELATED: 'Hidden Bias of Good People' special helps us recognize our implicit bias

This special looks at how the people and ideas we've been exposed to throughout our lives take hold, and while we assume we're always thinking independently, we're not.

Our community panel will include:

  • Doreen Hall: President of Hawaiian Civic Club
  • Reuben D’Silva: History teacher at Rancho High School, former congressional candidate
  • Patranya Bhoolsuwan: media specialist

The conversation will be live-streamed here and on our Facebook page where you can write questions and join in the conversation.

