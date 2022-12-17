Community Outreach Medical Center to host annual Adopt-A-Family event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Community Outreach Medical Center and the Ogden Family Foundation are teaming up to assist underserved families in the Las Vegas community during the holiday season.

The 9th Annual Adopt-A-Family Event will take place on Saturday, December 17, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Community Outreach Medical Center, where families can pick up food, toys, gifts, household items, and other essentials.

The event will provide a chance for families to receive much-needed support and bring joy to their holiday season.