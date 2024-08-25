Community outreach event coming Aug. 28 for those experiencing homelessness

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A community outreach event for those experiencing homelessness will be on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Charlie Frias Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Several organizations are putting the event together to address the urgent needs of the unhoused population in the valley.

Unhoused individuals will have a variety of services made available such as:



Mobile showers

Food and shelter program resources

Housing assistance

Hygiene kits

Haircuts

Other essential resources

Event organizers said there will also be healthcare professionals at the event to offer basic health screenings, dental services, and HIV testing.

"Our goal is to connect our unhoused neighbors with vital services and show that our community cares," said Clark County Social Service Director Jamie Sorenson. "By bringing these resources directly to those in need, we hope to make a significant impact on their well-being and quality of life."

EVENT DETAILS

When: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Charlie Frias Park, 4801 South Decatur Boulevard (Tropicana Avenue & Decatur Boulevard)