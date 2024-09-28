Community organizers remind locals importance of blood drives as 1 October approaches

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday marks seven years since the 1 October tragedy.

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, Downtown Summerlin and Vitalant plan to honor the victims and first responders by hosting a blood drive.

The drive will be held on Vitalant bloodmobiles at City National Area located at 1550 South Pavillion Center Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers said the blood drive is a reminder of how important it is to have blood already on the shelves that saves lives in emergencies.

"I never knew how important it was to donate blood until it had saved my own life," said Jovanna Calzadillas, Las Vegas shooting survivor. "I wouldn't be here with my family if I didn't have the blood transfusions."

If you are interested in donating, you can learn more about the drive here. You can also schedule an appointment here.