Community Ambulance shows us how they are preparing for Formula 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's hard to believe, the traffic-filled Las Vegas Strip streets will soon be a race track!

Community Ambulance Senior Director Glen Simpson and Special Operations Manager David Monson, did a lap with me around the track—talking about how the big week will go.

GLEN SIMPSON: For a first year event of this magnitude we don't have a play book so we have to create that play book almost from scratch.

DAVID MONSON: The way we prepare for new years eve is similar to this the road closures were not able to access both sides of the Strip from the normal Las Vegas Blvd. we have to prepare for the both sides that's the deployment.

Planning for an event like Formula 1 has been nearly eight months in the making.

Community Ambulance even bringing on additional mechanics to help maintain their fleet.

SIMPSON: These weekends certainly not only push our teams and resources to the limit but when you go into a large event like this a lot of the work is divided up.

SIMPSON: We'll have an entire response plan just for our resort corridor we have worked with the Clark County Fire Department to come up with.

SIMPSON: We can't predict where the next 911 call will come from and so again we'll challenge that plan throughout the day throughout the night all weekend all to make sure if we do need to move additional resources to ensure to visitor citizen no attendee doesn't have access to medical resources that they need.

Back at their Henderson headquarters, Glen Simpson explains, their teams will be color coordinated and within the track perimeter, on the ground ready to jump into action.

SIMPSON: The day of race day we'll have nearly 200 health care providers that will deploy for each day we'll meet at remote locations and then put them on buses and we'll deploy them out to the track.

As the valley awaits the big event, Simpson says their crews are already looking to the future:

SIMPSON: An event of this magnitude as soon as we wrap this event up we go in and support additional events that will happen here and we will use this as a playbook for the future.