Commercial and business center on the way to downtown North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Big changes are coming to the look and feel of downtown North Las Vegas! The downtown area is about to undergo a major make-over.

The city will be getting a commercial and business center where residents and visitors can gather and do business.

The new project, "NLV Gateway," will take shape over the next 24 months on 19 acres east of the I-15 freeway along Lake Mead and Las Vegas Boulevard.

It's a partnership between the city and Agora Realty.

City councilman, Isaac Barron says this is something special for the city of North Las Vegas.

"One of my biggest goals has been to transform our downtown into a district where people live and gather that is rich with shops, services and amenities. This is a major step in making that vision a reality."

Construction on the project could begin in early 2023 with completion set for mid-to-late 2024.

The new development will create more than 900 jobs.