Comic legend Stan Lee's 'stolen' blood used to sign comic books sold in Las Vegas

TMZ is reporting that Stan Lee’s “stolen” blood was used to create a special ink and that ink was used for a hand-stamped signature.

Several “Black Panther” comic books with the hand-stamped signature were then sold at the Marvel Avenger S.T.A.T.I.O.N. at Treasure Island on the Las Vegas Strip.

TMZ claims they were told by a close friend of Lee’s that the blood was stolen in October 2017. Lee was reportedly told that the blood was needed for tests. The person accused of coordinating the theft has not been publicly identified.

A post on a comic board in March that appears to be made by Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. says “Stan Lee’s Hand of Respect” chose to dedicate the introduction of the “Stan Lee’s Solvent DNA Ink” to the Las Vegas community because of the 1 October mass shooting.

Dear Consumers, Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. is a global touring interactive exhibition, in association and produced under the license of Marvel Entertainment, LLC, which is also owned by The Walt Disney Company. Following the October 1, 2017 tragedy in Las Vegas, Nevada, Stan Lee’s Hands of Respect™ was moved by the community response of blood donations to help the victims. In response, Stan Lee’s Hands of Respect™ chose to dedicate the introduction of the Stan Lee’s Solvent DNA Ink™ made with the actual blood of Stan Lee to the Las Vegas community. Due to this commitment & passion, Stan Lee donated his blood to create the Stan Lee’s Solvent DNA Ink™. Stan Lee’s Solvent DNA Ink™ was created with the highest of care and standards. Blood was drawn from Stan Lee by a hand-selected nurse and under the direction of Dr. Ram Dandillaya, M.D., FACC, FACP, Clinical Chief of Cardiology, Beverly Hills, California and Stan Lee’s Hands of Respect™ Medical Ambassador. Following the strictest of protocols, Stan Lee’s blood was delivered to Cleansnap™, one of the country’s leading manufacturers of ink products, where a team of chemists developed and uniquely customized in composition specifically for Stan Lee’s Hands of Respect™. Hand-stamped signatures utilizing Stan Lee’s Solvent DNA Ink™ are certified, authenticated and numbered with Certificates of Authenticity. This product is sold exclusively at the Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. and quantities per comic book hand stamped with Stan Lee’s DNA Ink™ is limited edition. We are located at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas Nevada and we look forward to welcoming you to visit us soon. Thank you, Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.

The comics reportedly sold for $250 and $500.

Since the story broke, the comics have been pulled and Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. issued the following statement:



“We’re a retail store which purchased product from Hands of Respect LLC and DLK Brand Consulting LLC that appeared certified and obtained with authorization. The books were removed from our shelves immediately.” - Evan Michailidis, partner at Duane Morris LLP on behalf of Marvel Avenges S.T.A.T.I.O.N.