LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nate Bargatze has added a show at the Wynn after selling out several other Encore Theater appearances.

The comedian will extend his Las Vegas stay with a November show that will go on sale this Friday, July 28.

The November 10 show will be an additional date to his "The Be Funny" tour and take place at 10:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on July 28 at 10 a.m. PST, starting at $59.95.

